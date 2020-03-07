AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

