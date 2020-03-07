8,684 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $26.95 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

