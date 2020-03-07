8,342 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $92.56 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

