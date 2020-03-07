811 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $262.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $249.80 and a 12-month high of $427.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

