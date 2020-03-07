5,395 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after buying an additional 235,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 561,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 82,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $40.91 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

