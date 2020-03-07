4,862 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after buying an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,731,000 after buying an additional 186,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,408,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,527,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

