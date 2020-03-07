4,515 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

UPS stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

