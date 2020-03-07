408 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after buying an additional 177,664 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after buying an additional 234,251 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $273.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

