3,503 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.