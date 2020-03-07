34,250 Shares in LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LRAD alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.96 on Friday. LRAD Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.64.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LRAD Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.