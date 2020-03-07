3,261 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

