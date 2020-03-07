2,730 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $83,105,000. Hansberger Growth Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

