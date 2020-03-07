26,989 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 229,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.