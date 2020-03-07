26,900 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.32.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

