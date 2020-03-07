2,253 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $4,975,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $160.82 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.97.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

