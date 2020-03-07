-$2.29 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the lowest is ($3.11). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.70) to ($6.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.53) to $15.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $21,542,950. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

