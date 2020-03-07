189,702 Shares in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 189,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apache by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after buying an additional 1,645,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 259,616 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Apache by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,459,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after acquiring an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Apache by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,354,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Apache from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

NYSE APA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

