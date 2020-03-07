159,605 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.23. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

