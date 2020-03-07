13,550 Shares in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 126.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 5,122.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE GGB opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gerdau SA has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

