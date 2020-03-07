11,799 Shares in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.16% of BIOLINERX LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

BLRX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.59. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

