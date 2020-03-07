112,398 Shares in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.