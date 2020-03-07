107,545 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE:MPC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

