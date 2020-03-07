$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Evertec posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Evertec by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after buying an additional 887,449 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Evertec by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,469,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter worth about $39,236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evertec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

