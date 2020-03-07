$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Habit Restaurants reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HABT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

HABT stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 million, a PE ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

