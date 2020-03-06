Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zogenix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,533,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,338,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,312,000.

In other news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $1,165,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,107.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock worth $3,191,210. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

