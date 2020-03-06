Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Position Cut by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,595 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $105,394,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after buying an additional 242,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

