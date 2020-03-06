ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Position Boosted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $673.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.96. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $98,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

