Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $279,905.85 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $279,905.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.35. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.