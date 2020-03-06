Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $279,905.85 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $279,905.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.35. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.
