Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $2,451,585.00 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 46,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,451,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.