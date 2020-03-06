Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

