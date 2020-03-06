Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.80 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLEGF opened at $9.90 on Monday.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

About Woolworths Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 821 supermarkets, including Coles Online and Coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.