Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Acquires $411,000.00 in Stock

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

