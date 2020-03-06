William Blair Comments on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The business had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTCT. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after buying an additional 394,773 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

