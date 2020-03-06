William Blair Comments on Carnival Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. Carnival has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after purchasing an additional 231,771 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after purchasing an additional 189,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.