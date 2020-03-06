Wedbush Weighs in on Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

VLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:VLY opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.