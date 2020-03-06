Wedbush Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

