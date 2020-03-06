Wedbush Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $73.64 and a 12-month high of $105.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

