Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.