Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

