Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of BLDR opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

