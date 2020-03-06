Wedbush Comments on Visa Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $186.96 on Wednesday. Visa has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

