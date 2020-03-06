Wedbush Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,433,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.