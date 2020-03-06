Wedbush Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

