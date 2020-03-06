Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

