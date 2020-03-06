Warburg Research Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €83.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($101.74) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.50 ($97.09).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €66.95 ($77.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -259.50. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 12-month high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

