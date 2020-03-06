Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €66.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €45.51 ($52.92) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.13.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.