Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.98 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

