Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

