Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Visa were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 31.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $186.96 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average is $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

