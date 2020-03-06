Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73,522 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 31.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 61.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

V stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.07. The firm has a market cap of $381.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

